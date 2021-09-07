Grindeanu: If motion reaches voting, PSD will vote for it

PSD First Vice-Chair Sorin Grindeanu announced on Tuesday that the party he represents will vote on the censure motion filed by USR PLUS and AUR, if it reaches voting, mentioning, however, that until then, the social democrats will not enter the "circus of those in power."

"PSD remains consistent with the decision it has taken: everyone must leave, both Barna and Citu. The motion of the USR PLUS - AUR alliance is an insult, a motion that only says that Prime Minister Citu is bad and that he did not respect the protocol. (...) When the motion reaches voting, PSD will vote for it, if it gets there. Until then, we do not want to enter the circus of those in power, it is a circus between PNL and USR," said Grindeanu after the PSD's National Political Bureau.

Asked if PSD will participate in the joint plenary session in which the censure motion of USR PLUS and AUR is to be read, Grindeanu said: "We will see when this happens. Now we know that there is a meeting in Cotroceni between Iohannis and Barna. (...) Citu has not yet accepted the resignations of the USR PLUS ministers. Why should PSD enter this circus, a circus also provoked by them? We have no reason to., Agerpres informs.