Grindeanu says PSD's proposal for prime minister should be Marcel Ciolacu

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Sorin Grindeanu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) first deputy chairman Sorin Grindeanu said on Friday that the proposal of the Social Democrats for the position of prime minister should be Marcel Ciolacu.

Asked at the PSD headquarters, what the proposal of the PSD for prime minister should be, Grindeanu answered: "Marcel Ciolacu."

He added that, in principle, the proposals of ministers with whom PSD should go in a possible government with PNL should be the people in the front line of the party and mentioned that at Thursday's meeting with the Liberal leaders there were not pronounced any names of possible ministers.

Also, asked for whom - PSD or PNL - is a greater compromise to build a government between the two parties, given that they had criticized each other quite a lot over time, Grindeanu said: "I have been with PSD for quite a long time, namely since 1996, we have seen various coalitions, alliances and so on, coalition governments, whether we are talking about the 2009 coalition that was between PSD and PDL, or we are talking about USL, which was much more than a governing coalition, it was a political project. A compromise is needed at some point. If the political class doesn't understand that we are in a serious moment for Romania and that Romanians expect solutions and not quarrel from the political class, it means that we should all go home. What we believe, as a social democratic party, is that Romanians expect solutions from us. That is why we met today as well, to come up with the first solutions and with our first proposals. These are the most important things."

