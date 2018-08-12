Gun snatched from woman gendarme during protest violence still missing, 30 complaints filed so far

First prosecutor with the Military Prosecution Office attached to the Bucharest Military Tribunal Ionel Corbu said on Monday that the gun snatched from the woman gendarme who was beaten during the violent incidents at Friday's protest is still missing.

"As far as I know, the gun of the woman gendarme has not been found. Our colleagues from the Bucharest Prosecution Office are investigating into this," Corbu said.He added that roughly 30 complaints have been filed by persons hurt during law enforcement intervention in Victoriei Square, and that in rem criminal prosecution will be extended to look at why the two gendarme officers attacked by protesters had been left isolated by their colleagues."I will get hold of the harmed persons' complaints, as they are referred to me from the police precincts - mainly Police Precinct 1. There are about 30 complaints at this time. My colleagues are hearing the claimants. Next, we will request the necessary documents to provide appropriate evidence from the relevant institutions. As a first step, criminal prosecution was initiated for abusive conduct and abuse of office. It will now be extended to neglect in office, as the two gendarme officers were left isolated by their colleagues. (...). At this point, I can tell you that documents were requested regarding the organization of the mission to ensure and restore public order," the prosecutor pointed out.Asked whether he contemplates the hearing of the gendarmes who hit the protesters, Ionel Corbu said: "Absolutely all those about whom there are reasonable indications and assumptions that they have overstepped the bounds of duty will be heard."Military prosecutors have moved ex officio and opened a criminal case into the law enforcement intervention and the violent incidents that occurred at the rally Friday evening in Victoriei Square.President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday asked Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar to urgently start investigations to determine the factual situation and shed light on the concrete handling by the Gendarmerie for restoring public order during Friday's protests, the Presidential Administration said in a release.