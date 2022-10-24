Harghita County Council kicks off wide public consultation on coexistence between Romanians, ethnic Hungarians

The Harghita County Council is launching an extensive public consultation regarding the coexistence between Romanians and ethnic Hungarians, the residents of the county being invited to complete a questionnaire with questions related to inter-ethnic relations, informs CJ Harghita, in a press release.

The County Council developed an inter-ethnic cooperation program, the purpose of which being to assess the inter-ethnic relations, to develop a map of the problems and to find solutions, so as to reach the establishment of a peaceful coexistence, based on tolerance, appreciation and mutual respect.

"The purpose of the program is to evaluate the ethnic relations and to develop a map of the problems by organizing various meetings and events, involving local actors from the economic, cultural, social environment and from the civil society. At the same time, the development of a cooperation closer ties between the Harghita County Council and local authorities, organizing meetings and creating programs to discuss problems and propose solutions, contributing to the drawing up of a coexistence map. Also, the program aims to collect good practices and positive examples that strengthen inter-ethnic relations," the release of the Harghita County Council's Press Office reads.

A first stage of the program is the launch of an opinion survey, with the aim of collecting people's opinions, experiences, perceptions and examples of good practices.

"Your answers will be confidential and anonymous," is the message at the beginning of the questionnaire.

The questionnaire includes, among others, questions related to the relationship between Romanians and ethnic Hungarians, to the experiences that the respondents had, and they were asked to propose measures to improve inter-ethnic relations.

"Following the results, a good coexistence guide will be developed that will establish and ensure the long-term dynamics of relations between the ethnic groups in Harghita county, which can be applied in other multi-ethnic communities as well," the press release states.

The questionnaire is available, for Romanians in the county, by accessing the link https://www.survio.com/survey/d/A9H4F7B6W8H6N7X7O, and for the ethnic Hungarian residents, at the address https://www.survio.com/survey/d /D9M3G1I5E9K6F6X0A.

All those who live in Harghita or who have lived in this county and wish to answer the questions can do so until November 30.

The chairman of the Harghita County Council, Borboly Csaba, has made several attempts to develop a code of inter-ethnic coexistence, but these have not materialized so far.AGERPRES