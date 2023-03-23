Hauliers' assoc: State authority wants mandatory car insurance price capping at 2022 highest price

The Confederation of Authorized Operators and Carriers of Romania (COTAR) requests the rejection of the project regarding the capping of the mandatory car insurance (RCA) tariffs, on the grounds that this freeze of the prices is carried out at a higher tariff than the current reference one.

"The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) once again tried to help the insurers, pretending that it wants to cap the RCA prices, but asked for it at a higher tariff than the current reference one, after having already increased the values of the policies by over 250 pct, since the exit from the market of City Insurance. ASF - the Insurance sector still led by the same Mr. Cristian Rosu - does not waste any opportunity to prove to us that it is an institution that works only for the benefit of insurance companies," reads a press release of the hauliers' confederation.

"For over a year, insurance companies in Romania have been selling RCA insurance policies whose price exceeds the reference tariff. The tariffs applied on March 1, 2022 by the RCA insurers are totally unknown by consumers, and the reporting to an unknown reference opens wide the door to possible price abuses. On the other hand, the reference tariffs for the temporary replacement of the damaged vehicle are calculated by BAAR, i.e. by those who are going to compensate for the damages," COTAR points out.

According to the carriers, BAAR, respectively the insurance companies that sell RCA, is in a major conflict of interest, and their involvement in the calculation of the costs that they also have to compensate perfectly illustrates the expression "prosecutor-judge". Under no circumstances can insurance companies be objective in calculating the costs of compensation that they also have to pay.

"If we apply this principle, then we, the carriers or any other vehicle owner in Romania, must have the right to calculate for ourselves the RCA price that we agree to pay. If the injured RCA does not repair his damaged vehicle within 30 days from the date of issuance of the repair authorization, the RCA insurer no longer reimburses him the costs of renting a vehicle according to the RCA law," the quoted source emphasizes.AGERPRES