Head of small businesses' umbrella organisation, Florin Jianu, elected SMEunited vice-president

Florin Jianu

President of the National Council for Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, was elected on Tuesday vice-president of SMEunited, the association of crafts and SMEs in Europe, CNIPMMR informed in a release on Wednesday.

At the elections organized in Brussels for the period 2020 - 2021, Alban Maggiar, European affairs deputy of the French Confederation of SMEs, was voted the new president of SMEunited. The organization also has 20 vice-presidents, including Florin Jianu.

"Together with the SMEunited Board I will support the implementation of a new strategy for SMEs at European level, a strategy that puts at the center of public policies the ease of doing business, digitization, innovation and respect for the environment," said Florin Jianu.

