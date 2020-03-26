Health Ministry: 153 medical, auxiliary staff confirmed with COVID19

A number of 153 medical staff and auxiliary staff are confirmed with COVID-19 at national level, according to the data reported from the territory to the National Center for Transmitted Disease Supervision and Control within the National Institute of Public Health.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, 70 of them are doctors and 50 nurses.Most cases - 90 are in Suceava and 36 are in Bucharest. In Constanta, there is one case registered, Covasna - 5, Hunedoara - 12, Iasi - 3, Neamt - 2, Vrancea - 2.