The Health Ministry informed that between 14 and 20 November, 16 deaths were reported among patients with COVID-19, told Agerpres.

Moreover, in the past week, a number of 2,461 SARS-CoV-2 new cases were recorded, declining compared to the previous week, when 2,544 were recorded.

Last week, 13,462 RT-PCR and 62,172 rapid antigenic tests have been performed.

Of the new cases in the past week, 634 were reported in re-infected patients.