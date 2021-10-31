Health Ministry, Interior Ministry authorised to sign COVID-19 patient transfer agreement with Germany

Romania's National Emergency Management Committee (CNCAV) approved at a Sunday meeting Decision 96 authorising the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, via the Emergency Management Department (DSU), to sign an agreement for the transfer to Germany of severely-ill COVID-19 patients from Romania, agerpres reports.

"The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, via the Emergency Management Department, are hereby authorised to sign the agreement for the transfer of severely-ill COVID-19 patients to the Federal Republic of Germany," the decision reads.

The transport of patients will be performed by aircraft of the Romanian Ministry of National Defence or of the German Air Force.