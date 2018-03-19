HealthMin announces new cardiovascular disease risk factor screening programme will be introduced

Health Minister Sorina Pintea announced on Tuesday the introduction of a new cardiovascular disease risk factor screening programme at the end of this year.

The programme will be worth 25 million euros and it will unfold over a five-year period, Pintea said."Basically, it's a cardiovascular disease risk factor screening programme." It will take place in the offices of family physicians who will be paid for it." Cardiologists will also take part in this screening programme. It will start towards the end of the year, it will only be one stage, we are still working on it, but we have already accessed it," the Minister explained at a specialized debate held at the Parliament Palace.According to Sorina Pintea, although the priority actions programme faced a budget cut, the necessary money will be earmarked on the occasion of the rectification."These are priority actions, which really were, let's say, not necessarily disadvantaged, but they faced a budget cut, but this problem will be solved on the occasion of the rectification, because we had discussions with the Minister of Finance and, basically, this Government supports the healthcare. The Finance Minister understood very well how things are, there were some budget conception issues, things that shouldn't scare us at this point, for really it's not the case," said the Health Minister.

AGERPRES .