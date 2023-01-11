HealthMin Rafila: 27 hospital units to receive financing through PNRR

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, announced, on Wednesday, the list of the 27 hospital units that will receive funding through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), told Agerpres.

"In October 2021, the Government Decision was approved for establishing the selection criteria. In November, we started receiving these projects and we reached the evaluation stage in December and up to the moment we are talking about, we have evaluated these projects. They received the score of the criteria specified in the Government decision. This list will remain in decision transparency, together with the draft Government decision, for two weeks, after which the Romanian Government will approve this list, by decision, and the signing of the financing contracts will follow immediately at the end January or the beginning of February. Romania's commitment regarding the investment project specifies the end of June 2026 for the completion of the projects, which means the design, execution and equipment of these hospital units," Rafila told a press conference at headquarters of the Ministry of Health.

The units that qualified for financing, in the order of the scores obtained, are:

* construction of a surgical center at the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplantation in Targu Mures;

* Vaslui Hospital no. 2;

* Bistrita Emergency Hospital;

* Bacau municipal hospital;

* Giurgiu County Emergency Hospital (Oncology and Neurology Departments);

* Alba Iulia County Emergency Hospital (Oncology Sections and interventional radiology department);

* Brasov Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases and Pneumophysiology;

* construction of a new maternity ward at the Constanta Emergency Clinical Hospital;

* construction of the Piatra Neamt County Emergency Hospital;

* construction and furnishing of a building intended for Oradea Hospital's Departments of Infectious Diseases and Pneumology;

* Lugoj municipal hospital;

* Regional Institute of Oncology in Timisoara;

* C.C. Iliescu Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Bucharest;

* Professor Agrippa Ionescu Balotesti Hospital;

* new body or expansion of the structure of the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest;

* Clinical Department of Neurology and the Center for Vasculo-Cerebral Pathology and Neurosurgery at the Cluj County Emergency Clinical Hospital;

* new poly-trauma surgical block pavilion in military barracks no.1044 Sibiu;

* multi-trauma wards at the Military Hospital in Pitesti;

* new maternity hospital in Arad;

* new maternity hospital in Buftea;

* Emergency Hospital of Interior Ministry in Bucharest;

* new ward at Craiova Military Hospital;

* new hospital in Constanta;

* the radiotherapy laboratory at the Emergency County Hospital in Pitesti;

* a polytrauma ward at the Military Hospital in Brasov;

* Zerlendi Center for diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis;

* Child Psychiatry Center at Prof. Alexandru Obregia Hospital.