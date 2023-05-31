HealthMin Rafila: New form of national plan to combat cancer has been finalized

The minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, announced on Wednesday the completion of a new form of the National Plan to Combat Cancer.

"Today, it will be published on the website of the Ministry of Health. It is open to suggestions. We worked only with professionals, transparently. We want there to be a mobilization on the part of the political class as well, so that this plan becomes a reality. Regarding the rules, there are a lot of things that have already been done in these five months since the law entered into force," said Rafila, at the Fundeni Clinic Institute of Bucharest, where he participated in a conference on the occasion of the European Week to fight against cancer.

The minister said that the new framework contract provides for measures regarding prevention, access to diagnosis and treatment, as well as "the lifting of barriers to PET-CT type investigations".

"You will see in the framework contract measures starting from prevention carried out by the family doctor, preventive consultations, access to diagnosis, access to treatment. Raising the barriers to PET-CT type investigations is essential. We have done this. We are starting with the National Cancer Registry. (...) Patients in Romania have a problem and we must recognize it. They are often diagnosed too late and this must stop, because access to therapeutic resources, to personalized medicine it is most often conditioned by an early diagnosis of the disease. (...) You will all find that you have at your disposal a document that is made professionally, is balanced, is ethical and made in the most complete transparency," said Rafila.

According to him, this new form of the National Plan to Combat Cancer has been completely restructured.

The document can be consulted on the website of the Ministry of Health: https://ms.ro/ro/informatii-de-interes-public/noutati/planul-national-de-combatere-si-control-al-cancerului-pncc/.AGERPRES