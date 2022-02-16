HealthMin Rafila: When there is constant decrease in ICU, we can think of lifting restrictions

"We have detached from the number of cases and the incidence rate, as have most EU countries. You've noticed countries that, despite the fact that they have numerous cases, have relaxed measures. On Monday, when I had that press conference at the Health Ministry, I came with some punctual examples, like Denmark, and you could see there that the number of cases in ICUs was small. We will do the same thing when we have a constantly decreasing trend in intensive care units and, eventually, we reach a certain limit, let's say 50% of the allotted capacity, then we can think of lifting certain restrictive measures. Categorically, it will not be a decision of the Health Ministry exclusively, we come with the basis from a technical point of view, it needs to be a decision of the Romanian Government," said Alexandru Rafila, Agerpres informs.