Health Minister Nelu Tataru, attending today the launch of the monograph "The COVID-19 Pandemic in Romania. Clinical and Epidemiological Aspects" put out by the Romanian Academy Publishing House, said that as he read this work, he relived, together with the medical staff, the exact stages described therein.

"I am honored that such a high scientific forum objectively brings to attention - and I can say this because I studied this monograph - a period of almost four months of coronavirus infection in Romania. Reading this book, I revisited this entire period of almost four months until June 15. We had the fewest cases in the first week of June, and after June 15 we took on the second hump of the first wave. Let's see in the next days if we can stabilize developments. In this monograph I see a perfect combination of the evolution in Romania, but also of the preceding developments in China, Iran, Italy, Spain, France. Along with the medical staff, I relive exactly the stages described therein," Tataru said at the event which took place in the hall of the Romanian Academy.

The monograph "The COVID-19 Pandemic in Romania. Clinical and Epidemiological Aspects" was written under the coordination of academics Victor Voicu and Costin Cernescu and of Professor Irinel Popescu, Romanian Academy corresponding member.

Delivering speeches at the launch event moderated by the Romanian Academy vice-president and head of the Medical Sciences Department Victor Voicu, were vice-president of the Romanian Academy Razvan Theodorescu, Dan Dungaciu - director of the Academy's Institute of Political Science and International Relations "Ion I.C. Bratianu", and PhD Professor Emanoil Ceausu from the "Dr. Victor Babes" Clinical Hospital for Infectious and Tropical Diseases.

This scientific monograph presents a synthesis of the relevant up-to-date knowledge accumulated internationally, corroborated with the clinical experience and fundamental research of some of the most renowned specialists in Romania