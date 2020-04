HealthMin Tataru decides to issue order so management of Focsani Hospital be ensured by military medical staff

Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Monday that he decided, together with National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, to issue an order under which the management of the Focsani County Hospital be ensured by military staff during the state of emergency.

"As a first intervention, taking into account that the entire management of the county hospital is infected with COVID-19 - the manager and the others are contacts, I decided together with the Defence Minister to issue a mission order under which, during the state of emergency, the management shall be ensured by medical military staff of the country coming from the Brasov Hospital, as well as from here, from the military hospital," the Health Minister said.