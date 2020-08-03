 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Tataru: Decision on new school year start to be made in second half of August

Guvernul Romaniei
Nelu Tataru

Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Monday in Galati that a decision regarding the opening of the new school year will be taken in the second half of August.

Tataru specified that the authorities are looking at several scenarios, depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that teachers and students will be informed what to expect in the second half of August.

"We have plans in place, we have sanitary measures for the educational process to unfold properly. The teachers and students will be informed on what has been decided in the second half of August," said Nelu Tataru.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.