HealthMin Tataru: Decision on new school year start to be made in second half of August

Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Monday in Galati that a decision regarding the opening of the new school year will be taken in the second half of August.

Tataru specified that the authorities are looking at several scenarios, depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that teachers and students will be informed what to expect in the second half of August.

"We have plans in place, we have sanitary measures for the educational process to unfold properly. The teachers and students will be informed on what has been decided in the second half of August," said Nelu Tataru.