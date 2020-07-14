HealthMin Tataru: Extension of state of alert after July 15 is almost imminent

The extension of the state of alert after July 15 is almost imminent, Health Minister Nelu Tataru told Monday evening private broadcaster B1 TV.

"At the moment we do not have the evolution for a state of emergency. We are ready to have a two-week fluctuating trend with the increase of the number of cases, maybe a 500, maybe 600, maybe 700, with alternations depending on the number of collections, of ongoing investigations," said Tataru.

He said it would be possible, as far as the law allows, to quarantine certain localities or regions and said he did not anticipate "the lack of legislation".

"We anticipated a lot of things. We also anticipated the rise [of cases] through the relaxation measures. We did not anticipate the lack of legislation. (...) There are 12 countries that currently have different degrees of restriction towards Romanian citizens. This should raise some questions. Others see what we don't want to see. (...) At this moment we also have multiple relaxations, we also have the non-observance of some rules, we also have the lack of a legislation," the dignitary specified.

"At the moment, from all our experience, we are going through a two-week period in which the maximum number of cases will play out with increases in one day, decreases in another day. We will also have a period in which we will be able to see type B symptomatologies. From the last cases we saw, they didn't necessarily manifest as respiratory symptoms. They had digestive symptoms. And they came with fever, diarrhea, nausea," he said.

"My recommendation, in order to be able to clearly handle and be able to say that these two weeks are our weeks of fire, and to go then on a downward trend, is this: going to the doctor for any symptoms we have, accepting the treatment recommended by the doctor, accepting a hospitalization, because if we have mild symptoms today, it may not be as easy tomorrow. And at some point, if we go home and say, 'I'll get over it in two days', and we see that in two or three days the symptoms are no longer the same. We are seeing a progressive increase with alternations in the number of cases at a time, that plateau which we had at a time in a zigzag pattern, precisely in order to be able to stabilize a trend and a community transmission," the Minister of Health also stated.