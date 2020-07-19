HealthMin Tataru, Sports Minister Stroe discuss COVID-19 cases in Liga 1 teams

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Sunday in Iasi that he is having discussions with Minister of Youth and Sports Ionut Stroe on tyhe COVID-19 cases in Liga 1 soccer teams.

He added that the matches in the soccer elite echelon will continue to be played, except for those involving teams affected by COVID-19 cases.

"We have discussions with the minister of sports. At the moment, all the teams with players having tested positive for the novel coronavirus have interrupted or postponed their matches, while other matches will continue. In the following days, with the retests of those players and the other teams, we will see how it will turn out ... As far as I know, each team retests its players two days before the match. That is how the last two cases were detected," said Tataru.

Tataru and Minister of the Environment Costel Alexe were in Iasi on Sunday to inspect the latest developments in the works on a new modular hospital on the outskirts of the city of Iasi.