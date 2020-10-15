HealthMin Tataru:All hospitals in country must allot 10 pct of intensive care beds for COVID cases

Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that all the hospitals in the country must allot 10 pct of their intensive care capacity and 15 pct of their other beds for cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2.

"At the national level, I asked [this] of the third phase hospitals, county and municipal, which did not enter in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infected patients. Last week I issued the directive by which 10 pct of their ICU capacity was to be prepared for COVID cases, which will have separate circuits in the event of the increase of ICU cases, and today there were discussions at the national level about the reserves of ICU beds in these hospitals. All the hospitals will have a reserve and depending on the evolution of each county, they will be used. 10 pct for intensive care and 15 pct for the regular [COVID] cases," said Minister Tataru.

Asked by the press in how much time he believes Bucharest will reach an incidence of 3 cases per thousand people, in the context of SARS-CoV-2 infections, Nelu Tataru stated that we are at a moment in which we have an increased community transmission in 11 counties and Bucharest.

"It remains for the evaluation of investigations to give us the extent of isolation, of quarantine and in the future 10-14 days to see if these restrictive measures taken will lead to a decrease of the number of new cases through the decrease of transmission. I hope that no city risks ending up like Suceava. I hope that each of us learned from what Suceava meant. This pandemic is not fought in the hospital, but through each of us respecting some rules. There were also controls in ministries, hospitals and DSPs [Public Health Directorates], because there were hotspots in hospitals and DSPs also. And then, the rule should be one for all - precaution, mask wearing, physical distancing between persons," Nelu Tataru explained.

He also mentioned that the infection rate in Bucharest was under 3 cases per thousand people and that if the hotspots are removed, it will remain under this threshold, but people need to respect the rules and precaution so that community transmission is stopped.