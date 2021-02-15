HealthMin Voiculescu says initial report on 'Matei Bals' fire not satisfactory

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu declared today that the quality of the first version of the State Sanitary Inspection (ISS) report on the deadly fire at the 'Matei Bals' Institute is "unsatisfactory" and that he asked for an assessment of the implementation of all the measures ordered in hospitals by authorities such as the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), ISS, or the Control Corps.

"We are talking about two reports. One is an IGSU report that looks rather at the risks of fire, and which is being produced every year. (...) There is also a report of the State Sanitary Inspection that came in a first version the week after the fire at 'Matei Bals', but the quality of that report is not satisfactory," Voiculescu said at the Palace of the Parliament when asked about the verifications at 'Matei Bals' and the promise that a report on the findings will be presented.

He added that he requested an assessment of the implementation of all the measures ordered by various authorities in hospitals and that he will present the findings this week.