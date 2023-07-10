Heat alert throughout the country until July 14, temperatures to frequently hit 37 degrees

The National Meteorology Administration (ANM) issued on Monday a thermal discomfort and heatwave advidory, which covers the entire country, from July 10 to 14.

According to meteorologists, on Monday, the heatwave will cover Banat and Oltenia, and in the coming days it will extend to Muntenia, Dobrogea, southern and central Moldova, Transylvania and Crisana.

Maximum temperatures will generally range between 34 and 37 degrees. Thermal discomfort will be accentuated especially in lowland areas, where the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

In Bucharest, from July 10 to 14, the air temperature will be on the rise, and from Tuesday the weather will become hot, the thermal discomfort will increase and the ITU will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

In general, highs will range between 34-37 degrees and lows between 18-21 degrees. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and showers, thunderstorms and short-lived wind gusts are possible especially on Tuesday and Friday afternoon.AGERPRES