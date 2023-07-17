Heatwave to grip much of Romania Monday, Tuesday.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued new code yellow and code orange warnings of heatwave and high thermal discomfort valid on Monday and Tuesday in much of Romania, told Agerpres.

Thus, on Monday, a code orange of persistent heat will be in force in Crisana, Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia and southern Moldova. Highs there will generally be 37 - 39 degrees Celsius, with the temperature-humidity index exceeding critical 80. Lows should be between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Also on Monday, a code yellow of heat will be valid in all plain and plateau areas, with highs of between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius and lows between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorologists, on Tuesday, Oltenia and most of Muntenia will be under another code orange advisory, with highs of 38-39 degrees Celsius. Thermal discomfort will be also high, with the temperature-humidity index expected to exceed critical 80. Lows will be in 20s. The heatwave and thermal discomfort will persist locally, especially in the southern regions after Tuesday as well.

At the same time, a code yellow of high thermal discomfort will be in place on Tuesday for the south, southeast and parts of the west and centre of Romania. It will be hot, with the temperature-humidity index expected to exceed critical 80, highs between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, and lows between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius.

In Bucharest, between July 17, 10:00 a.m. and July 19, 10:00 a.m., the heatwave will persist, with thermal discomfort on high and highs of 37 - 39 degrees Celsius. Lows will oscillate between 19 and 22 degrees Clesius, the sky will be clear, but on Tuesday evening there should be a high chance of overcast skies, thunderstorms, gusts and rain showers .