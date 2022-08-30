Heavy rain to engulf most of Romania throughout Wednesday morning

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday code orange and code yellow warnings of unstable weather and heavy rain that will be in force until Wednesday morning in over three quarters of Romania, and a heatwave alert for 13 counties and the capital city valid throughout today.

Between August 30, 10:00hrs and August 31, 10:00hrs, in most of Transylvania, Oltenia, locally in the mountains, in Moldavia and in the northwest of Muntenia there will be torrential downpours, and in short periods of time or through accumulation water on the ground will be 40 - 60 l/sq.m. up to over 70 - 80 l/sq.m. Thunderstorms are likely with winds picking up speed and in some places with gales and hail, told Agerpres.

Bad weather should be expected in Romania's southwest, south, north and northeast. Lulls of unstable weather including torrential downpours, thunderstorms and winds picking up speed. In short periods of time, water on the ground will exceed 25 - 40 l/sq.m., and there should be localised storms and hail.

Meteorologists say unstable weather should continue until the end of the week in most regions.

On the other hand, a code yellow for heatwave is in force today in the southeastern regions, where thermal discomfort will be high. The temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80, and highs will be in the range of 34 and 37 degrees Celsius.

In Bucharest City, between August 30, 10:00hrs and August 31, 10:00hrs the heatwave should be pertinacious and thermal discomfort high, with the temperature-humidity index (THI) expected to exceed the critical threshold of 80. Highs of 35 - 36 degrees Celsius and lows between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius. Variable sky with some clouds in the evening, and the wind blowing weak and moderate.