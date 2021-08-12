 
     
Hellenic Union of Romania conducting 'Helping the Greek People' humanitarian campaign

incendiu Grecia insula Evia

The Hellenic Union of Romania (UER) is running a 30-day humanitarian campaign called "Helping the Greek People" in the wake of devastating wildfires roaring in Greece.

"Greece is once again shaken by the scale of devastating fires that saddens the souls of Greeks and pro-Greeks everywhere. Given the circumstances, UER launched on August 9, 2021,a 30-days humanitarian campaign dubbed 'Helping the Greek People'. UER partners in this endeavor are the Romanian National Television Broadcasting Corporation and the National Red Cross Society of Romania," according to MP Dragos Gabriel Zisopol, the chairman of UER.

Anyone wishing to join in the humanitarian campaign can donate money to the accounts RO47RNCB0072005055780028 (lei) and RO20RNCB0072005055780029 (euro) or 2 euro by text message to 8825, as well as non-perishable food, which will be collected at all offices of the UER and the National Red Cross of Romania subsidiaries.

stiripesurse.ro
