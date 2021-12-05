Highest COVID-19 cases in Romania: Timis County (123), Bucharest City (113), Sibiu County (89)

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Timis County - 123, Bucharest City - 113, and the counties of Sibiu - 89, Constanta - 72, Cluj - 63, and Brasov - 53 the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Mehedinti and Vrancea - one case each, Botosani - 3, Tulcea - 4, Ialomita - 5, Braila - 6, Gorj - 7, Giurgiu - 8, and Buzau - 9..

The 14-day cumulative reporting rate in Bucharest City is 1.38 cases per 1,000 population, down from the day before.

Arad County ranks first in terms of the 14-day cumulative reporting rate, with 2.53 cases per 1,000 population.

It is followed by Cluj County - 2.04.

As many as 40 of the 41 counties are in the green scenario, and two in the yellow scenario. No county is in the red scenario anymore.