 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Highest COVID-19 cases in Romania: Timis County (123), Bucharest City (113), Sibiu County (89)

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
covid coronavirus

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Timis County - 123, Bucharest City - 113, and the counties of Sibiu - 89, Constanta - 72, Cluj - 63, and Brasov - 53 the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Mehedinti and Vrancea - one case each, Botosani - 3, Tulcea - 4, Ialomita - 5, Braila - 6, Gorj - 7, Giurgiu - 8, and Buzau - 9..

The 14-day cumulative reporting rate in Bucharest City is 1.38 cases per 1,000 population, down from the day before.

Arad County ranks first in terms of the 14-day cumulative reporting rate, with 2.53 cases per 1,000 population.

It is followed by Cluj County - 2.04.

As many as 40 of the 41 counties are in the green scenario, and two in the yellow scenario. No county is in the red scenario anymore.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.