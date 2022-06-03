Hourly labour cost up 8.84 pct in Q1 2022

The hourly labour cost in adjusted form (by number of working days) registered a growth rate of 8.84% in Q1 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, and a decrease rate of 0.47% compared to Q4 2021, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The most significant increases in the hourly labour cost (in a form adjusted by the number of working days) in Q1 2022, compared to Q1 2021, were found in other service activities (17.23%), information and communications (16.84%), respectively in hotels and restaurants (15.20%).Compared to the analyzed period, the decrease of the hourly labour cost (in a form adjusted according to the number of working days) was observed only in education (-3.12%).According to the INS data, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the component of direct labour costs (wages) increased by 8.86%, and the component of indirect labour costs (non-salary) by 8.48%.The most significant decreases in the hourly labour cost (in a form adjusted by the number of working days), in Q1 202 compared to Q4 2021, were found in the mining industry (-11.14%), education ( -11.01%) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-7.71%).The largest increases in the hourly labour cost (adjusted for the number of working days) were recorded in other service activities (8.40%), real estate transactions (5.48%), information and communications (5.11%), respectively wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (4.42%).Compared to the previous quarter, the component of direct labour costs (wages)decreased by 0.46%, and that of indirect costs (non-wage) by 0.75%.AGERPRES