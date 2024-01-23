Household and business deposits up 3.3 pct month-on-month in December 2023

The deposits of non-government resident customers were 3.3 percent up in December 2023 from the previous month, to RON 573.951 billion; compared to December 2022, the advance was 11.8 percent (4.3 percent in real terms), the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a release on Tuesday.

RON-denominated deposits of residents, accounting for 70 percent of the total deposits of non-government customers, increased 4.8 percent from November 2023, to RON 401.755 billion. Year-over-year, the increase was 18.9 percent (11.5 percent in real terms).

RON-denominated household deposits inched up 3.8 percent to RON 218.296 billion from November 2023, and were by 22.4 percent higher (14.8 percent in real terms) on a YoY basis.

RON-denominated deposits of other sectors (non-financial corporations and non-monetary financial institutions) advanced 6 percent to RON 183.459 billion compared to the previous month, and were 14.9 percent higher (7.8 percent in real terms) from the year-ago level.

Forex-denominated deposits of residents expressed in RON (at 30 percent of the total deposits of non-government customers) dipped 0.1 percent from the previous month to RON 172.195 billion (the evolution was similar when expressed in EUR).