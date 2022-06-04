HOUSES WITH MEMORIES/ In Emil Racovita's world, at mansion in Danesti, Vaslui County

The house where great Romanian scientist Emil Racovita, founder of biospeleology, grew up is only 45 kilometers from north-eastern Vaslui, in the former village of Suranesti, today Emil Racovita, in Danesti commune.

The Emil Racovita Mansion complex, listed in the National Register of Historic Monuments 2010, on the 264th place, code LMI VS-II-a-B-06795, consists of the old body (west wing), built in the 19th century by Gheorghe Racovita, Emil Racovita's father, magistrate and founding member of the Junimea Society, the new body (east wing), built by Emil Racovita, at the beginning of the 20th century, ruins, cellars and the park with secular trees.From an architectural point of view, the mansion is part of the neo-Romanian current and has a rectangular plan with three fronts facing the main façade. A source of pride for the locals, who believe that over time more could have been done to promote this spot, the mansion has a troubled history and keeps many memories of the life and work of Emil Racovita, but also from the memorable expedition to Antarctica, on the ship named the Belgica: travel kit, maps with the route of the expedition, drawings, slides and photos made by Emil Racovita at the South Pole, photos and objects specific to cave research, his sword and his academician bicorn, his observation charts on Arctic fauna and flora, scientific papers."The mansion was built by the predecessors of scientist Emil Racovita in the 19th century. His parents, Gheorghe and Eufrosina, owned a property consisting of 1,000 ha of arable land and 500 hectares of forest. During the interwar period, he became the owner of the estate upon the death of his father and sincerely believing in the socialist ideas of his time, Emil Racovita divided the land among the peasants in Suranesti and donated the forest to the state, keeping only his house and 12 hectares of land. During the Second World War, these goods were transferred to state ownership, and in accordance with the provisions of Decree 409/1955, these goods were transmitted to the People's Council of Danesti commune. In the memories of Professor Ionel Coman we find the following testimony: '... they destroyed everything, both the house and the fence. They stole the brick and built the CAP (agricultural production cooperative, ed. n.) headquarters. But they also stole the piano from the museum. No one found it ever again, it was probably set on fire. But then the School Inspectorate invested heavily in repairs. I know that a big activity was organized at one point, and before that the whole interior was changed, and they even set up a biology laboratory for the students of the school in the commune. Each office was equipped with a microscope, a dissection kit, everything by-the-book," says Anca Iordachi, museographer at the Stefan cel Mare County Museum in Vaslui.By Decision of the Executive Committee of the People's Council of Vaslui County, no. 338 of August 18, 1980, the Stefan cel Mare County Museum obtained the right of direct administration of the Emil Racovita Memorial House.According to the data provided by the representatives of the Vaslui museum, between 1962-1964, Emil Racovita's mansion was repaired by the state and was to be opened as a museum, on the occasion of the imminent celebration of the scientist by UNESCO.The Emil Racovita Memorial House was opened in 1964. In November 1988, on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the birth of Emil Racovita, a small group from the Stefan cel Mare County Museum in Vaslui reorganized the main exhibition of the memorial house addressing a theme structured by three major sections: the life and work of Emil Racovita, family, childhood and youth (1868-1947), participation in the Antarctic expedition (1897-1899) and Emil Racovita - the founder of biospeleology (1900-1947).The building has never undergone a major overhaul, with maintenance work only involving finishing, says the management of the Vaslui County Museum. Because the outer and inner walls, as well as the ceilings were heavily damaged by water, a series of repairs to the roofs, gutters and waterspouts were carried out. During all this time, the site, which functioned as an external section of the Vaslui museum, had few visitors."In 2015, calls on the restoration of the monument were launched and, after about two and a half years, the answer for the selection came. The project was drawn up and won. Thus, starting in 2019, the Emil Racovita Memorial House is included in The Restoration of Historical Monuments National Program, its Culture section, managed by the National Heritage Institute. The project involves the restoration, consolidation and valorisation of the monument. The site was handed over to the National Heritage Institute to prepare the feasibility study, the restoration plan and the restoration steps, as well as the designation of the company that will carry out the restoration works. Works are currently expected to begin. The cultural goods that are in the building will be brought to the Stefan cel Mare County Museum and stored until the completion of the works. Our hope is that this important site, which is reminiscent of one of this county's symbols will be returned to the tourist circuit and will enjoy appreciation," said the director of the Stefan cel Mare Vaslui County Museum, Ramona Mocanu.Vintage photographs showing aspects of the interior of the house and the existing plans will be used for the restoration work.