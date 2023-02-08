Humanitarian flights to Turkey with aircraft of NATO Multinational MRTT Unit and three of Romania

A strategic transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster III, with the multinational strategic airlift unit at Pápa Air base in Hungary, as well as three aircraft of the Romanian Air Force are performing on Wednesday air missions to Turkey, in support of the population seriously affected by the recent earthquakes in the area, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

The aircraft are carrying an RO-USAR rescue team, medical personnel, materials and search and rescue equipment, as well as material goods of strict necessity, the cited source says.

Thus, a C-130 Hercules aircraft left for Turkey at around 9:30 a.m., the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft will take off from the 90th Air Transport Base in Otopeni at around 1:00 p.m., and two C-27J Spartan aircraft will take off on Wednesday.

MApN shows that the flight with the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft was requested by the Ministry of National Defense, through the Joint Forces Command, as part of the quota of flight hours allocated to Romania, as a member state of the NATO Multinational Multi Role Tanker Transport Unit.AGERPRES