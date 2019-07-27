 
     
Hungarian PM Orban about cemetery in Uzului Valley: Hungarians in Transylvania need an acceptable solution

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Saturday stated at the Summer University in Baile Tusnad that the situation at the Uzului Valley is "unimaginable" and that "Hungarians in Transylvania need an acceptable solution for this," while adding that relevant Hungarians are discussing with the Romanian side on this matter. 


"Of course, the Hungarian Government and relevant actors discuss with the Romanian side, I cannot speak of certain political categories in this context. The peace and quiet of a cemetery was disturbed here and we don't know how to include some political debates in this context and the fact that the peace and quiet of that cemetery was disturbed, for us is unimaginable. We must have a debate with the Romanian side and there must be a moral dimension above politics and an acceptable solution for the Hungarians in Transylvania, and the Hungarian Government will support this approach and this measure," said Viktor Orban, according to the official translation.

