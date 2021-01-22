Hungary's Parliament Koloman Brenner: We should know each other better to achieve prosperity, freedom within EU

All the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe should know each other better and only then will they reach a level of well-being and freedom within the European Union, said Friday Koloman Brenner, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, leader of the German community in Hungary, who had a meeting with the mayor of the municipality of central Brasov, Allen Coliban.

The Hungarian deputy, deputy leader of Parliamentary Group of Jobbik, underlined, in a press conference, the resemblance of the political visions with the Save Romania Union (USR) mayor of Brasov.

"I was very happy that here, in Brasov, in Kronstadt, I was able to hold talks with a mayor with such similar political visions, who, like me, believes in that important European path for the traditionally present multiculturalism. As Vice-Chairperson of the Hungarian Parliament, it is my task to visit areas where there are larger Hungarian communities. The reason I chose Brasov as the destination of my visit is that here there is also a representative German community, since I am also the leader of the German community in Hungary," said Koloman Brenner.

At the same time, he stated that he agrees with the mayor of Brasov regarding the fact that the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe should know each other better and only then will they achieve prosperity and freedom within the European Union, "on the one hand by preserving the traditions of our local communities and, on the other hand, by having answers to the challenges of the 21st century within the EU".

In his turn, Allen Coliban stressed the importance of reaffirming the multicultural diversity of Brasov.

"I think it is very important to reaffirm the multicultural diversity of Brasov. With every opportunity like this we become more aware that this is what stands as a value for Brasov. When we know that we are a unique and highly developed city from this viewpoint - we have high schools in three languages, we have places of worship for all the ethnic groups represented in Brasov - we will probably be much more proud and we will use this as an identity element. And all these diplomatic contacts, such as the one today, open new perspectives, of cultural exchanges, sports exchanges, economic exchanges, included," declared Mayor Allen Coliban.