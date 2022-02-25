Iasi Airport to provide more flights ahead

Director of Iasi International Airport Romeo Vatra said on Friday evening that he expects an increase in the number of flights moving forward.

According to Vatra, Hi Sky brought two aircraft during the day, and WizzAir increased the number of aircraft by two more, thus reaching five aircraft.

"We are expecting an increase in the number of flights ahead, with Fly One intending to bring at least one aircraft to Iasi. In the next three days we will have LOT flights from and to Warsaw. We will have discussions with Wizz, Blue Air and Tarom to increase the number of international flights, in order to meet rising demand ahead," Vatra said on social media, Agerpres.ro informs.

He also mentioned that intense efforts are being made to ensure the best flight conditions under the current difficult circumstances.