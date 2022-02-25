 
     
Iasi Mayor announces municipality wants to offer 100,000-euro support to Chernivtsi

Mihai Chirica

Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica said on Friday that the Municipality of Iasi could offer financial support worth 100,000 euros and well as logistic support to the mayoralty of Chernivtsi, an Ukrainian city entwined with Iasi.

"On the evening of Thursday, February 24, the Chernivtsi Mayor, Roman Klichuk, sent the Mayoralty of the Municipality of Iasi a support request consisting of a series of equipment and goods to support the Ukrainian population affected by the Russian army invasion. The Mayor in Chernivtsi has requested, among others diesel and electric generators, charging devices, handling equipment, transport machinery, water tanks and purifiers, first aid kits, tents, sleeping bags, all these necessary to set up some refugee centres," Mihai Chirica said in a press release, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the Iasi Mayor, at his proposal, a resolution draft has been initiated on earmarking a financial aid worth approximately 100,000 euros. The draft has been approved by the Local Council specialist committees in Friday's meetings and will be voted on in Monday's meeting.

