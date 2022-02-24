Iasi Mayor Chirica announces aid campaign for Ukrainian people

Iasi City Mayor Mihai Chirica told a news conference on Thursday that he will start a campaign to collect aid for the people of Ukraine, also mentioning that the facade of Roznovanu Palace, where the Iasi City Hall operates, will light up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity and as a message of peace.

"By the end of this week, we will set up collection centres in the city, aid for victims. This is an action that I will personally coordinate through the Civil Protection office. We will set them up in the most important points, in the nodes of public transport; people will sign when donate, and an inventory will be taken on the aid as well as pictures of it, so that we can collect as many things as the victims need. We do not want to become a clothing storehouse, but we will receive blankets and non-perishable food. That means canned, packaged products. We will check for validity period," said Chirica, Agerpres.ro informs.

The mayor of Iasi expressed his concern and solidarity with what is happening in Ukraine. He mentioned that because Romania shares a border with Ukraine, it will have to receive war refugees.

He also urged the Iasi community to show solidarity with the Ukrainians and Lipovans living in the city.