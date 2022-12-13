Iasi to host 15th edition of World Esports Championships in 2023

The Deputy Mayor of Iasi, Daniel Juravle, officially took over the flag for the organization of the 15th edition of the World Esports Championships, an event that will take place in Iasi next year, the representatives of the Iasi City Hall inform.

At the end of the 14th edition of the World Esports Championships final, after ten days of thrilling competition, socializing moments and a spectacular medal ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, the flag was taken over by the people of Iasi.

At the end of the Closing Ceremony, Bali officially handed over the organizing rights to Iasi, which will host the 15th edition of the WE Championships final in 2023, Agerpres informs.

"Iasi is a dynamic and energetic city. We have the youngest population in Romania, a creative youth passionate about everything that gaming and the esports world entails. Being a city that is the heart of culture and history in Romania and, at the same time, an IT&C hub in remarkable growth, we have all the prerequisites to organize the 15th edition of the WE Championships in a memorable way. We are excited to jointly develop the future of the esports industry together with the International Esports Federation," said Deputy Mayor Daniel Juravle, present at the event, quoted in a press release sent by the representatives of the Iasi City Hall.

Over 130 nations and 800 athletes will participate in the next edition of the emblematic event of the IESF.

"With the involvement of public institutions at the local level, but also of private operators from all fields necessary to realize such a large-scale event, the 2023 edition is the first one started and organized by a municipality. Thus, we are the first City Hall that starts and involved in the organization of such a project! In recent years, we have demonstrated the potential that our city has for investors from all fields, but especially for those in the IT area. We have the obligation to meet the immediate needs of the people of Iasi, but also the responsibility for the generations future to create a favorable environment for the development of new sectors and industries, such as those of Gaming and Esport," declared the mayor Mihai Chirica, according to the cited source.

This is the second time that Romania will host the biggest event of the IESF. Iasi is the historical capital of Romania and is well known as the seat of several prestigious universities. The city offers an exciting opportunity for IESF to engage with a new generation of eSports fans and grow the World Esports family.

At the 14th edition of the WE Championships, over 600 players competed, representing a historic number of 105 countries.

During the Closing Ceremony, the winners were awarded and all athletes were celebrated for their endurance and sportsmanship. The re-elected president of the IESF, Vlad Marinescu, handed the WE Championships trophy to the champions and gave a closing speech.