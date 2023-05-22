IGPF: Almost 227,000 people cross borders on Sunday.

Approximately 227,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 53,700 means of transport, underwent control formalities (both on the way in and on the way out) through border crossing points throughout Romania on Sunday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, 103,186 people entered Romania, including 10,209 Ukrainian citizens.

As regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border" - border policemen found, on Sunday, 53 illegal acts (22 offences and 31 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, told Agerpres.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth more than 217,900 RON.

The value of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 26,370 RON.

On Sunday, 16 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements and 9 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.