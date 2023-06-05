IGPF: Approximately 313,000 people cross borders on Sunday.

Approximately 313,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 80,000 means of transport, underwent control formalities (both on the way in and on the way out) through border crossing points throughout Romania on Sunday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, 181,154 people entered Romania, including 10,099 Ukrainian citizens.

As regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border" - border policemen found, on Sunday, 55 illegal acts (28 offences and 27 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The goods seized for confiscation were worth more than 1,327,600 RON.

The value of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 28,600 RON.

On Sunday, 13 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements and 23 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.

In order to avoid overcrowding, the Romanian Border Police recommends traffic participants to transit all border crossing points in order to prevent crowding.

"We bring you to mind that 12 international border crossing points for people, cars and trucks are operational at the border with Hungary, and 11 border crossing points are operational at the border with Bulgaria," the quoted source says.