IGPF: Over 69,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 8,700 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Wednesday, a number of 69,298 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 8,625 were Ukrainian citizens, increasing by 15 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, approximately 142,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 42,600 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 2,565,300 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 51 illegalities (29 offenses and 22 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 42,400 lei.

On Wednesday, a number of 40 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 20 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.