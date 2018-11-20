Ilan Laufer: President Iohannis's refusal to appoint me, new act of anti-Semitism

Ilan Laufer Tuesday evening told a press conference held at the end of the meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) National Standing Bureau that Klaus Iohannis's refusal to sign the decree for his appointment as Regional Development Minister would be "a new act of anti-Semitism".

"Today, in 2018, I was rejected by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis. I am worried about the real reasons behind my rejection, when he refused me as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development, without motivating this decision, which is unconstitutional. I consider that the refusal of President Iohannis is, as far as I am concerned, a new act of anti-Semitism and I want to draw attention to the ongoing phenomenon of anti-Semitism demonstrated in the past year by President Klaus Iohannis. As it is known, Mr. Iohannis had several outbursts against the Jews and anti-Semitic statements. He refused and blocked the appointment of an ambassador to Israel, wishing to sabotage the relationship between Romania and Israel. I can also tell you that he has contributed to the sabotage of a joint gov't sitting that was due to take place between the Israeli and Romanian governments," Laufer said.

At the start of the conference, he went on to briefly present his own achievements.

"My name is Ilan Laufer, from Romanian parents, born in Bucharest, at Polizu Maternity, not far from the seat of the Government of Romania. I have graduated in time, I performed in the private environment, I managed to attract over 400 million euro in Romania and contribute to the creation of many jobs. I have also performed in my mandate as minister at the Ministry of Business, Trade and Entrepreneurship, including through the Start-up Nation Program, by contributing to the law on prevention and the public-private partnership," Laufer said.

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he approved the government reshuffle by presenting the list of ministers for whom he signed the appointment decree, a list that lacks the nominations for the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry and the Transports Ministry, respectively Ilan Laufer and Lia Olguta Vasilescu, that he deemed as inappropriate and would be denied.

The president did not announce the removal from office of Paul Stanescu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration and of Lucian Sova, Minister of Transport.