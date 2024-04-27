Subscription modal logo Premium

Imagini apocaliptice! Tornadele au făcut prăpăd în SUA / VIDEO

X
tornada sua

Zeci de tornade au devastat regiunea Midwest din SUA şi au distrus cartiere întregi, în special în oraşul Omaha din statul Nebraska şi în jurul acestuia, relatează DPA.

Fotografiile şi înregistrările video au arătat clădiri reduse la ruine. Deşi au existat răniţi, autorităţile nu au raportat până în prezent niciun deces.

''Am fost foarte norocoşi, cu foarte puţini răniţi'', a declarat şeful poliţiei din Omaha, Todd Schmaderer, în timpul unei conferinţe de presă, vineri seara târziu. ''Se pare că sistemele noastre de avertizare din oraşul Omaha au fost foarte eficiente''.

Mii de gospodării au rămas fără electricitate în urma furtunilor.

Cel puţin 60 de tornade au fost raportate vineri în cinci state americane, potrivit CNN.

Serviciul Naţional de Meteorologie a anunţat că se aşteaptă la posibile alte fenomene meteorologice nefavorabile în cursul zilei de sâmbătă, inclusiv grindină foarte mare, vânturi devastatoare şi mai multe tornade puternice.

În timp ce tornadele sunt frecvente în unele părţi ale SUA, experţii spun că înmulţirea dezastrelor naturale, precum furtuni, inundaţii şi incendii de pădure, se datorează şi schimbărilor climatice.

