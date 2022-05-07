Immigration Inspectorate says occupancy rate in its accomodation units is 61.5pct

There were no applications for asylum from Ukrainian citizen recorded in our country in the last 24 hours, with the occupancy rate in the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration being 61.5pct, informs a press release of the Ministry of Interior on Saturday.

"No Ukrainian citizen has applied for asylum in our country in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,345 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. They enjoy all the rights provided by the national law. Also, starting with March 22, 2022, and until now, 17,465 residence permits have been issued for the beneficiaries of temporary protection, 889 of which have been granted in the last 24 hours. Right now, the occupancy rate in the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 61.5pct," reads the same press release.

Regarding the traffic through the border crossing points, 21,046 means of transport and 80,741 people entered our country in the last 24 hours, of whom 8,072 were Ukrainian citizens. AGERPRES