Impressed by the meeting with doctor Sidonia Susanu, PM promises funds for Children's Hospital

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca promises to earmark funds to the "Sfanta Maria" Children's Hospital, after meeting with doctor Sidonia Susanu, the coordinator of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burn Surgery within the medical unit, who led a team in December that managed to reattach the arms of a girl after a road accident, told Agerpres.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, at the Metropolitan Palace, after the prime minister's participation in the events organised in the Union Square of Iasi on the occasion of the Romanian Principalities Union Day. The event was also attended by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.

Within the brief meeting, the prime minister promised that he will personally get involved so that the Government ensures funding and equipping the "Sfanta Maria" Children's Hospital with the necessary instruments and equipment.

"I was honored to shake her hand and congratulate Mrs doctor Sidonia Susanu, the coordinator of the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burn Surgery within the "Sfanta Maria" Children's Hospital in Iasi. With knowledge and a lot of work, she saved destinies and gave a new chance to a normal life to many children and youngsters. I was impressed with the doctor's empathy and modesty, but also with her dedication and tenacity to increase the medical team and, later, to transform the department into a plastic surgery section and, thus, develop the activity. It's an example of the power which the professionals with grace have, trailblazers in their area," the prime minister conveyed on his Facebook page.

A team of doctors from the "Sfanta Maria" Children's Hospital in Iasi, coordinated by Dr. Sidonia Susanu, managed, after 20 hours spent in the operating room, to replant the arms of a 15-year-old girl, one of the victims who was in the bus with 35 artists that capsized in December, upon entering in Pascani.