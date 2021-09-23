In last week, 35.5 pct of COVID-19 cases - in Bucharest and counties of Timis, Cluj, Ilfov, Iasi

More than a third (35.5%) of the total cases of COVID-19 were registered, in the week of September 13-19, in Bucharest and in the counties of Timis (northwest of Bucharest), Cluj (northwest of Bucharest), Ilfov (surrounding Bucharest) and Iasi (northeast of Bucharest), informed, on Thursday, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).

Three-quarters (75.8%) of confirmed cases were reported in people unvaccinated against COVID, the INSP said in its weekly supervision report.

According to INSP, 28% of all deaths were recorded in Suceava (northeast of Bucharest), Bistrita (northeast of Bucharest), Maramures (northwest of Bucharest) and Botosani (northeast of Bucharest) counties and in Bucharest.The report shows that 91.5% of deaths occurred in unvaccinated people, and 85.9% in people over the age of 60. According to the INSP, 57.4% of deaths were in men.The INSP also said that 94.5% of the fatalities had at least one associated comorbidity.From the beginning of the pandemic to the present, one in 77 cases of COVID-19 has been reported in medical staff.AGERPRES