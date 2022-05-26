In six months, TAROM will introduce a sales on board programme, similar to low-cost companies

TAROM is considering a hybridization, and in six months it will have, similar to low-cost companies, a sales on board programme, after introducing the baggage payment system, announced on Thursday the managing director of the company, Mihaita Ursu, at the Annual Conference and the General Assembly of the Romanian Airports Association.

"We already have a hybridization in this restructuring plan. In about 6 months we will have, as well as the low-cost companies, a sales on board program, i.e. the passenger will have the opportunity to choose and order on board the aircraft if he/she wants to order anything. The baggage payment system is already active. It's no longer free, it's optional. It is a source of adjacent revenues that we estimate that somewhere around 3 years will generate us around 12 million euros of additional revenue. There are measures that we are starting to apply, to adapt them to the current challenges of the market and I say that they will be a real success in the short term," Ursu said.

According to him, by implementing this optional baggage payment system on board TAROM aircraft, the company obtains revenues "somewhere between 25 and 50 thousand euros per day".

"It's a start. It's not much, but it's a start. We are not yet in place with our partners who serve us at the international airports, but I am convinced that by the end of this year we will also set up with them, with all that these auxiliary services mean on board TAROM aircraft. I am convinced that we will continue to hold the banner up, that TAROM planes will fly all over Europe and the world, if necessary, bearing as an insignia the three colors we all love," the company's head said.