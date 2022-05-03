In World Press Freedom Day message, AG Scutea recalls media contribution to fight corruption

On Tuesday, Romania's Attorney General (AG) Gabriela Scutea released a message in support of the activity of journalists and the freedom of the press, recalling the media's contribution to alerting investigative bodies about corruption involving public office holders.

"On World Press Freedom Day, I want to send a message of unconditional support for the work of journalists and the freedom of the press, a free, objective and responsible press, which is indispensable to the protection of our society and the protection of our rights and freedoms. We would like to emphasise on this occasion the contribution that the responsible and independent media had and will have in informing the public and alerting investigative bodies about corruption involving persons holding various public positions, as well as others instances of crime law violations. Not infrequently, as a result of such media stories, the Public Prosecution Service has acted and managed to prosecute the perpetrators," Scutea says in a message released on May 3, World Press Freedom Day, Agerpres.ro informs.

In her opinion, when journalistic activity is carried out with objectivity and in good faith, on the one hand, and in safe conditions for journalists, on the other hand, it becomes a pillar of the rule of law, a complementary component of the judiciary.