Incendiu foarte puternic la Moscova/ Video

Un incendiu foarte puternic a izbucnit la Moscova, în apropiere de autostrada Kashirskoye din sudul Moscovei. Incendiul se manifestă pe o suprafață de două mii de metri pătrați.

Din primele ipoteze ale autorităților se pare că incendiul a fost unul provocat, nu este un incendiu de vegetație.

The area of a large fire on Kashirskoye Highway in the south of #Moscow increased to 2 thousand square meters.



The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the preliminary version of what happened is arson. pic.twitter.com/UA3jXG9swR