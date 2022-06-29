 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Incendiu foarte puternic la Moscova/ Video

incendiu moscova

Un incendiu foarte puternic a izbucnit la Moscova, în apropiere de autostrada Kashirskoye din sudul Moscovei. Incendiul se manifestă pe o suprafață de două mii de metri pătrați.

Din primele ipoteze ale autorităților se pare că incendiul a fost unul provocat, nu este un incendiu de vegetație.

 

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.