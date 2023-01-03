Increase in fines in Danube Delta changes tourist behavior

The update of the amount of fines applied in the Danube Delta for non-compliance with the provisions of the environmental protection legislation has changed the behavior of tourists, the governor of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (RBDD), Gabriel Marinov, told AGERPRES.

The update of the amount of the sanctions assumed the increase of the smallest fine applicable in the Delta from 35 RON to 1,000 RON and entered into force on November 4, 2022, Agerpres informs."There are many situations in which those practices were abandoned that until recently were not at all avoided by tourists or locals, the fines referring not only to tourist activity, but to the activity of everyone within the reserve," Marinov mentioned.He also said that, in the last two months, the environmental agents of the RBDD Administration have applied 15 sanctions, the largest of them, of 10,000 RON and 6,000 RON, for entering the strictly protected area and for not complying with the authorization conditions for sport fishing.According to the governor, most of the fines applied in the last two months were 1,000 lei each and were applied for camping in unauthorized places.