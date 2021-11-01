Indicted politician Dragnea requests trial venue change

The Bucharest Court of Appeal took up on Monday a request filed by former national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea to have the trial in which he is accused of influence peddling in connection with his presence at the inauguration of US President Donald Trump transferred to a provincial court, agerpres reports.

The court postponed ruling on this case until November 4.

In May 2021, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) brought Liviu Dragnea, a former speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and national leader of PSD, to court over two instances of influence peddling and use of influence or authority by a person holding a leadership position in a party in order to get undue benefits for self or others. The case was filed with the Bucharest Tribunal.