INS: Agricultural services contributed 1.4 pct to value of agricultural production at national level, in 2018

Agricultural services contributed 1.4 per cent to the overall value of agricultural production at national level in 2018, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed on Tuesday.

According to INS, the agricultural production index was 107.2 per cent last year, the crop production index was 111.5 per cent and the animal production index was 97.4 per cent.In 2018, the crop production increased between 20.1 per cent in the Western development region and 2.3 per cent in the Bucharest-Ilfov development region.In what concerns the animal production, only the South-West Oltenia development region saw growth in 2018 (+0.8 per cent). Drops recorded in the animal production were between 22.4 per cent in the Bucharest-Ilfov region and 1.3 per cent in the North-West region.The value of the agricultural production accounted for 86.35 billion lei in 2018. Higher values were recorded in the South-Muntenia development region, South-East and North-East region, and lower values were recorded in the Central, West, North-West and South-West Oltenia development regions. The Bucharest-Ilfov development region has a lower importance in agricultural terms, according to INS.The structure of the agricultural production was similar in 2018 to the one in the previous year. In crops, the highest production was recorded in the South-Muntenia (20.3 per cent), South-East (19.1 per cent) and North-East (14.9 per cent) and, respectively, the Central region (14.7 per cent).