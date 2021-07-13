INS: Final electrical energy consumption up 6.3 pct in first five months

The final electrical energy consumption in the first five months of 2021 was of 23.177 billion kWh, by 6.3 higher than in the corresponding period of 2020, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Public illumination recorded a drop by 4.7 pct, and the population's consumption grew by 8.8 pct.

The main primary energy resources increased, in the January 1 - May 31, 2021 period, by 8.8 pct, and the electrical energy resources grew by 8.4 pct, over the same period of last yer.The main primary energy resources in the January 1 - May 31, 2021 period totaled 14.001 million tons oil equivalent (toe), an increase of 1.128 million toe over the January 1 - May 31, 2020 period.Internal production totaled 7.876 million toe, increasing by 159,400 toe over the same period of the previous year, and imports clocked in at 6.125 million toe.In this period, the electrical energy resources were of 28.773 billion kWh, increasing by 2.236 billion kWh, over the corresponding period of 2020.Production from thermal plants clocked in at 9.120 billion kWh, up by 874.7 million kWh (+10.6 pct). Production in hydroelectric plants was 8.389 billion kWh, up by 2.745 billion kWh (+48.6 pct), and that in nuclear-electric plants amounted to 4.556 billion kWh, down by 586.1 million kWh (-11.4 pct).Production in wind energy plants in the January 1 - May 31, 2021 period was 2.960 billion kWh, down by 641.5 million kWh over the same period of the previous year, and solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations in this period was 668.2 million kWh, dropping by 69.6 million kWh over the corresponding period of 2020.Electrical energy exports clocked in at 2.905 billion kWh, up by 670.6 million kWh. The own technological consumption in networks and stations accounted for 2.691 billion kWh, increasing by 187.3 million kWh.